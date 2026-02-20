A timeline of drama with Chris and his ex, who says he was with her *and* filming Love Is Blind

3 hours ago

Since Love Is Blind season 10 has dropped, the alleged ex girlfriend of cast member Chris Fusco has been speaking out. She’s had a lot to say, and has mostly claimed the timeline of their relationship and the show is anything but clean.

33-year-old account executive and military veteran Chris hasn’t had the best journey on Love Is Blind. I’m not going to sugar coat it, he’s looked terrible in his relationship with Jessica. But he’s had drama outside the show, as well.

So, here’s a full timeline of the drama between Chris, his ex and that small issue of Love Is Blind.

Chris was dating his ex just before Love Is Blind

In a bunch of TikToks, content creator Marta Stelmaszyk has claimed that she casually dated Chris prior to Love Is Blind season 10 filming. “We actually started dating before he went on the show, and then I continued dating him after,” she said.

In one of her videos, Marta said: “Let me introduce you to my ex-boyfriend: Chris. He claims he’s 5’8, but I’m not here to argue with delusions.” Marta shared pictures she alleged were from when they were dating, including them on a beach date.

She was told Chris was going ‘on a business trip’ but this was when Love Is Blind season 10 was filming

Marta made a bunch of claims about Chris. She called him a terrible communicator who is in credit card debt, but also claimed he’d told her he was going on a business trip when Love Is Blind was happening. She believed he was off to San Fransisco with work, but it was actually the pods. Soon after he told her of the “trip”, Chris ghosted her.

They got back together after the show wrapped

It doesn’t end there. Marta has claimed that once the experiment was over, Chris reached out again. He told her things hadn’t worked out with Jessica on the show, so Marta and Chris then got back together.

But, things didn’t get better. Marta dropped an alleged recording of their breakup. In the clip, a voice said: “Yeah, you’re going to meet somebody? I hope they’re a doctor. I hope they make a lot of money because that’s your only hope in life, I’d be honest with you.”

Now she’s dropping phone calls and voicemails

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Carbone (@realitysteve)

Now, just to add to the drama, Chris’ alleged ex girlfriend has appeared on the Reality Steve podcast. She has shared a voicemail she claims is from him. For context, she said this was before Thanksgiving, and at the time he’d been repeatedly calling her but she wasn’t picking up, so his message went to voicemail.

The alleged voicemail from Chris said: “This is interesting, shall I leave a message. I just spent $900 at dinner tonight, and it’s so funny like do you trust people you’re with or not, like you hang out with random b*tches, and it’s like yeah I do that all the time but how much do you trust them?

“It’s like, oh you never know. I’ll be safe tonight, call me back when you want, go f*ck yourself, you might be blocked I don’t know.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Carbone (@realitysteve)

She also shared a phone call allegedly with Chris, of him “crashing out”. It was said the full call lasted 12-minutes, and was on Thanksgiving night 2025. He told Marta he “guaranteed she’d had s*x with six other dudes since me”. I’m honestly just confused at this point.

Chris has not replied to requests for comment.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.