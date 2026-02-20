Chris’ ex girlfriend shares disturbing voicemail she received from him before Love Is Blind

Marta Stelmaszyk is claiming she’s resident Love Is Blind red flag Chris’ ex girlfriend, and she’s been speaking out about their relationship online.

Marta previously claimed that she’d been dating Chris in the lead-up to him going on Love Is Blind, claiming: “We actually started dating before he went on the show, and then I continued dating him after…”

She continued, alleging: “Let me introduce you to my ex-boyfriend: Chris. He claims he’s 5’8, but I’m not here to argue with delusions. Are you in the market for a short white guy who is a walking red flag, and thinks he’s god’s gift because he owns two pairs of designer sneakers?

“Then step right up, cuz Chris is your man. Features include: Horrendous communication skills, will ghost you mid-sentence and reappear like nothing happened.”

And now Chris’ alleged ex girlfriend has appeared on the Reality Steve podcast, and shared a disturbing voicemail she claims is from him. For context, she says this was before Thanksgiving and at the time he’d been repeatedly calling her but she wasn’t picking up, so his message went to voicemail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Carbone (@realitysteve)



The alleged voicemail from Chris said: “This is interesting, shall I leave a message. I just spend $900 at dinner tonight, and it’s so funny like do you trust people you’re with or not, like you hang out with random b*tches, and it’s like yeah I do that all the time but how much do you trust them?

“It’s like, oh you never know. I’ll be safe tonight, call me back when you want, go f*ck yourself, you might be blocked I don’t know.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to Chris for comment.

