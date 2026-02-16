My ‘pure chaos’ ex is on Love Is Blind right now, but he forgot to break up with me first

10 hours ago

A girl on TikTok is claiming to be the ex-girlfriend of Love Is Blind season 10’s Chris Fusco, and she’s got receipts.

Each year, when a new crop of Love Is Blind hopefuls is announced, their exes spring from the woodwork with tales of woe, warnings to cast members, and some light-hearted shade. This go around, it’s a girl called Marta Stelmaszyk’s turn.

Over on TikTok, Marta claimed that she’d been dating Chris in the lead-up to him going on Love Is Blind. And by the lead-up, she means: “We actually started dating before he went on the show, and then I continued dating him after…”

She promised some piping hot tea, and she partially delivered whilst promising to reveal more as the episodes roll on.

In one TikTok, which saw a whopping 862k views, Marta claimed: “Let me introduce you to my ex-boyfriend: Chris. He claims he’s 5’8, but I’m not here to argue with delusions.”

5’8 is a far cry from what Chris claimed in season 10 of Love Is Blind, over and over again. Regardless, Jessica seemed smitten enough.

She continued: “Are you in the market for a short white guy who is a walking red flag, and thinks he’s god’s gift because he owns two pairs of designer sneakers? Then step right up, cuz Chris is your man. Features include: Horrendous communication skills, will ghost you mid-sentence and reappear like nothing happened.”

Marta further alleged that his bathroom was “untouched by cleaning products for six months”, dubbing it “biohazard chic.”

“Constantly talks about how successful he is whilst living in pure chaos,” she continued on her rant. “Bare minimum energy wrapped in overconfidence. Perfect for anyone seeking emotional whiplash, financial delusion, and a mild case of mould exposure. PS: Don’t go on a trip with him because he will not pay for his half.”

She shared another video about Love Is Blind’s Chris

In another video, Marta shared a picture of herself and Chris on the beach alongside a recorded video of them breaking up.

In the clip, he said: “Yeah, you’re going to meet somebody? I hope they’re a doctor, I hope they make a lot of money because that’s your only hope in life.”

Ouch does not begin to describe it, but living for the drama.

Chris and Netflix have been approached for comment.

