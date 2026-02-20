Here’s where Bri and Connor stand with Chris after their wild Love Is Blind triangle

Bri and Connor have revealed where they stand with Chris after that wild Love Is Blind triangle. Or perhaps it’s not standing with him at all, because she shared a video saying that her response to all the drama and DMs from Chris is: “He’s a lunatic.” Awkward.

They all went on a really awkward night out on the show, and Connor has since said they are not friends, at least “not right now,” in a Cosmopolitan interview. Bri said that, even after he sent her a DM after his split with Jess, she was still “taken by surprise for the switch”.

“As we went into Pins, it was still a friendship to me,” she explained, saying the chat started off as “very friendly.” According to Bri, it caught her “off guard” when Chris started “talking about things that maybe felt a little bit inappropriate and surprising for me to hear.”

“I was surprised at the way he tried to do it,” Connor has now told US Weekly. “But it is what it is. We don’t really talk anymore, as you can imagine.” Bri, for her part, said her relationship with Chris was over when they ended things before they met in person.

It turns out apparently none of the season 10 cast speak to Chris, while Bri said: “That ship had sailed at the pods. When we called it off, it became friendly. And then, at Pins, it was one of those things that we were all taken aback by, like, ‘Who is this person?’”

“That just goes to show anyone could show up as anybody in this experiment. It was not only disrespectful toward Jess, but also Connor. They were best friends in the pods, and to see him flip a switch like that… it was crazy,” Bri continued to reveal.

