He’s our Hairy King, so let’s take a peek at Jordan Faeth from Love Is Blind’s real life

He must be protected at all costs

Jordan Faeth might’ve walked into Love Is Blind season 10 as the “life of the party,” but he’s giving way more than just big-beard energy.

He’s a Columbus, Ohio guy with a serious day job, a soft spot for dogs, and a surprisingly thoughtful side once you get past the jokes.

If you’re watching him navigate the pods and thinking, wait… who is this man when the cameras are off?! Wonder no more.

The Love Is Blind basics

Jordan, 34, is a Pisces, and he’s introduced on the show as someone who’s been single for nine years.

He didn’t rock up on Love Is Blind season 10 for a fling, he’s here to actually take the experiment seriously.

Ohio roots and “big family” energy

It’s clear to see from his Instagram page that one of the most important things in Jordan’s life is family.

Netflix notes he grew up in a large, close-knit family and loves traditions think competitive Thanksgiving card games and that classic Midwest “we show up for each other” vibe.

His ride-or-die is his dog

Yes, Jordan is that dog dad.

Netflix says he has a 6-year-old dog named Beau and basically warns future partners that Beau came first.

He even brought a photo album of Beau into the pods for comfort, which is… honestly adorable.

The day job in cybersecurity sales

Off-screen, Jordan isn’t just vibing, he works in tech.

His LinkedIn lists him as an Account Executive focused on data security and protection at OpenText, based in the Columbus area.

Translation: he’s the guy explaining serious security solutions by day, then trying to find love through a wall by night.

Burgers, beers, and gamer-boy chaos

On Instagram, Jordan leans into a fun, very-online persona. Think food, drinks, and “battle royale” energy.

It goes along with Netflix’s life of the party description, and it’s also why people are already calling him a lovable king, like, you just know he’s the friend who keeps the group chat alive.

