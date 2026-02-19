It’s been revealed that Devonta was shockingly already engaged before Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind Season 10 has delivered all the Ohio heat from pods to real-world drama, and one cast member in particular, Devonta “Devo” Anderson, is suddenly trending… for reasons beyond the usual Netflix romance twists.

Devonta’s connection with Brittany Wicker had fans debating emotional intimacy vs chemistry in the pods and on their Mexico trip, but now social media is buzzing with claims about his past before the show.

It looks like the reality star’s pre-Love Is Blind life might just be catching up with him, but as of now, it’s all just speculation and claims from alleged exes…

A woman claims she was engaged to Devonta?!

Erm, so Devonta and Brittany’s relationship kinda went south during their trip to Cabo, and judging by the rumours that are swirling around the internet about him, we’re not sure if there’s light at the end of the tunnel at this point.

According to @storytimewithrikkii, Love Is Blind season 10 isn’t the first time Devonta’s been engaged.

She said that apparently, he had a fiancée back in 2023.

“Her name was Mandy,” explains the TikTok star.

“We didn’t see any of this come up on the show,” she continued, before adding: “I wonder if Brittany knew about this…”

@storytimewithrikkii added: “Mandy’s little friends slid up in my DMs and told me all about his little cheating incident in 2023, allegedly… as far as this alleged ex-fiancé… a little birdie told me she said ‘Devo from Love Is Blind season 10 was engaged to my friend, Mandy, on January 1, 2023’.”

According to Rikkii’s sources, Mandy was “cheated on” and “took it all really hard,” eventually taking to Substack about the whole thing.

The woman who is allegedly Devo’s ex apparently “moved to Thailand” after the engagement didn’t pan out.

Another of his alleged exes also spoke out

The plot thickened when a woman claiming to be Devonta’s ex, reportedly named Taylor, shared her own version of events online and let’s just say, it wasn’t exactly glowing.

In the same TikTok, the woman allegedly described him as a “liar” and a “good talker,” claiming she never felt secure during their relationship.

She also suggested they met on Hinge and were dating while he had already signed up for Love Is Blind, alleging he told her about being on a “love show” and that she couldn’t post about their relationship because of an NDA.

According to the same claims, she said he even shared behind-the-scenes details about the show and its cast while they were together, and later allegedly moved states and joined dating apps after filming.

Importantly, these are all social media allegations and have not been confirmed by Netflix or Devonta himself… so, for now, it firmly sits in the realm of very viral reality TV tea rather than verified fact.

Reality Shrine reached out to Devonta Anderson and Netflix for comment. For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.