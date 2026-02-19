Let’s have a look at the utterly jaw dropping transformations of the Love Is Blind cast

The cast of Love Is Blind have undergone some serious transformations in their time, so let’s have at look at some of the most jaw dropping ones!

Emma

Younger Emma genuinely looks so adorable, but other than that she looks almost the same as when she was younger.

Mike

This man genuinely has not aged a day and truly looks identical other than the fact he has a thicker beard now.

Vic

Yet another Love Is Blind cast member who seems to have found the fountain of youth, Vic truly can do no wrong.

Amber

Okay, I genuinely do think Amber’s transformation is one of the wildest and I fear her natural auburn colour really is the best vibe for her.

Jordan

Something about Jordan just gives the most wholesome and comforting vibes, and I’m even getting that form his younger pictures.

Bri

I WAS SHOCKED by this one, truly I would have had no idea that the person in these pictures was one and the same.

Connor

Connor is yet another man who genuinely looks exactly the same as when he was younger but has found the power of the beard.

Brittany

Her makeup might have changed over the years, but the dedication Brittany has had to her side parting is the type of dedication I need in my life.

Ashley

Ashley also looks very similar to now as when she was younger, and genuinely this women is so stunning.

Jessica

Jessica also looks really different now from when she was younger, and has definitely had one of the biggest transformations out of the cast, and potentially might have had some work done to her nose?

