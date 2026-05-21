Love Is Blind: Poland’s Malika reveals what happened with her and Krzysztof behind the cameras

She spoke on where they stand now

Before they even made it to the altar, Love Is Blind: Poland’s Malika broke her silence on what her relationship with Krzysztof was really like once the cameras stopped rolling.

On screen, their story looked uneasy at best. People clocked the tension early and assumed the chemistry simply wasn’t there. But now, after the finale, Malika has spilled what really happened, with a brutally candid Instagram confession.

During an Instagram Q&A, people asked what everyone was thinking: Was it just as awkward off camera as it seemed?

“Actually, it was the opposite,” she said. “We talked until late at night, barely slept because of it, cuddled a lot, etc. We just felt really awkward around the cameras, so I tried to save us with ‘safe, common topics.’”

But the truth behind the distance was even more revealing. Malika explained she simply couldn’t open up in front of a full production setup.

“I said from the beginning that I’m not able to talk about feelings or discuss deep, private matters with several people standing one or two meters away from me. I think some things should stay only between two people.”

And while the edit suggested hesitation, what unfolded behind the scenes spiralled into something far more explosive.

Krzysztof cheated on Malika with another participant, Kinga. For Malika, it was public betrayal, magnified under the glare of millions watching. As the reunion approaches, she’s admitted that reliving it all on screen has been brutal.

“It’s not easy to watch your broken heart publicly. I’m truly grateful for all the messages and support.”

And she didn’t hold back when reflecting on the emotional fallout: “I was really sure about us. It turns out I was the only one who was sure. I feel like I’m the victim in this situation because he cheated on me. I feel humiliated — then, later, and even now. I opened up, trusted him, and ended up with a broken heart. I don’t think I’ll ever trust anyone again.”

After the episode aired, social media turned into a storm of questions, theories, and support messages.

“How did that cheater even manage to hook up with that girl? Were you already living together in Warsaw?”

Malika responded instantly, posting a photo with her ex-fiancé and offering a timeline that only deepened the drama.

“That’s a very good question. From what I know, they met before we moved into the apartment in Warsaw (which is why he had a hangover the next day). From the moment we moved in together, we spent 24/7 together except for the filming sets.”

She also clarified why her on-screen frustration often came across so sharp, even cold.

“Two days before filming in Kraków, I found out they had been kissing all night. That’s why I was angry in the apartment and kind of picking on him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krzysztof Banaszek (@krisban_)

And while their story imploded on screen, life after the show has gone in completely different directions. Malika has since been moving fast through a new chapter, running the Kraków Marathon and heading off on a trip to New York.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malika ♾ (@malika.ls)

Meanwhile, Krzysztof has been seen spending long stretches in Iceland, and keeping close company with Damian and Kamil.

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