It’s official! Selling Sunset has begun filming, so when will it finally be back on Netflix?

Cameras are being set up at The Oppenheim Group offices, and that only means one thing: Selling Sunset has begun filming for its next season. There’s already been loads of drama behind the scenes apparently, so when do we get to see it all play out on Netflix?

With the cast only just beginning to film, it’s rumoured that the new season won’t come to the streaming platform until either fall season or maybe even next year’s winter season, meaning we may have to wait until at least January, or February at the latest.

Season nine aired in October 2025, and before that, it was September 2024. So it does take a good year between seasons to hit Netflix, and while nothing has been confirmed yet (other than the fact it will come out at some point!), we’re looking at October-November 2026.

the concept they put a wildfire billboard up by the oppenheim group office oh they want cant pull me down on selling sunset so bad it was written for it atp… they saw christine follow her and went “ok marketing pivot” pic.twitter.com/0Lo9yCHKZg — annie⋆🩻 (@lordereen) April 16, 2026

One person wrote: “I drive by the office everyday. For the last eight months, I’ve never seen a single person inside, except for last week. It appeared a crew was present at the O office to install lighting and things for filming. Then today they had a whole filming crew.”

The crews were apparently spotted in the parking lot. Another person also claimed on Reddit: “They use it [the office], the windows are just blacked out. I have clients right next door. The reg staff is inside but they keep the curtains closed so people can’t look in.”

“I see Jason [Oppenheim] and Brett there quite often. It’s the ladies who aren’t working in there. The only time you know the ladies are there for filming is when two large bodyguards are at the door! Saw Chrishell [Stause] walk in one time two years ago,” said another.

According to a Us Weekly source, the cast was “supposed to start filming [but] it has been delayed because they are waiting for [Christine Quinn] to finish negotiations.” However, TMZ reported there are plans for filming to begin in late April or early May – and it’s begun!

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