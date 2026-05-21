Where Love Is Blind: Poland’s Julia and Kamil stand now, after *that* shocking wedding reveal

After one of the most explosive finales in Love Is Blind: Poland history, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that Julia and Kamil “Uno” found their happily ever after.

The couple’s wedding day ended in jaw-dropping fashion when Julia stunned guests by saying no at the altar, a moment made even more dramatic by her mother openly applauding the decision in front of everyone. But according to Julia, the real drama had started long before the cameras stopped rolling.

In the days after the finale dropped on Netflix, social media erupted with backlash aimed at Julia and her family, particularly over her mother’s brutal reaction during the ceremony. Julia has now broken her silence, revealing she has been battling a wave of online hate since the episode aired.

Taking to Instagram, she thanked people for their support and admitted the kindness has helped her cope with the intense criticism flooding her inbox. Julia also defended her mother, insisting she did not deserve the abuse she has been receiving online.

But the biggest shock came when Julia revealed what allegedly happened shortly before the wedding. According to her, she learned information suggesting Kamil had cheated on a long-term former partner for an extended period of time, a revelation that reportedly became one of the key reasons behind her devastating decision at the altar.

While neither side has fully unpacked everything that went down off-camera, the cracks between them now seem impossible to ignore.

Adding even more fuel to the speculation, people have noticed Kamil was recently tagged in holiday content with another woman named Kinga following filming. The pair appeared together in clips from a sunny April 2025 getaway, with the posts hinting at a very close connection. Whether it’s romance or simply friendship remains unclear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Gawron- standup (@damiangawron_)

Meanwhile, Julia appears to have thrown herself into life after the experiment, spending time with the other women from the cast and leaning heavily on the friendships formed during filming.

Kamil, on the other hand, has remained close with several of the male contestants since the show wrapped, but when it comes to Julia, things look decidedly icy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia (@dzuuliia_)

The two no longer appear to follow each other, and there are no signs of any friendly post-show relationship surviving behind the scenes.

After a finale packed with betrayal rumors, family tension and public backlash, this may be one Love Is Blind couple that is truly over for good.

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