She’s got brains and beauty, so let’s meet Love Is Blind’s Brittany Wicker

Is there anything she can't do?!

Brittany Wicker might be one of Love Is Blind season 10’s most instantly likeable stars.

She’s warm, grounded, and the kind of woman who feels like she’d hype you up in the bathroom at a bar.

On-screen, we see her navigate the pods with a big heart.

Off-screen? She’s got a full, busy life that goes way beyond Netflix edits, career goals, close friendships, and a soft spot for family that shows up in what she shares online…

Brittany is a nurse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany (@brittany_elena)

First things first, Brittany is booked, busy, and seriously accomplished.

Netflix describes her as a nurse whose job has only strengthened her ability to care for others, and she’s proud to have paid off her nursing school debt.

Her Instagram bio backs up the credentials. She lists “BSN RN” and “Advanced Esthetician” in her bio.

Also, the most relatable detail? Brittany fully admits she’s not a morning person and basically lives by the snooze button, per Tudum.

She’s hanging out with Christine off-camera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany (@brittany_elena)

One of the cutest off-screen nuggets… Brittany’s clearly made real friendships with her castmates.

In one recent post, she’s out in Chicago with a blonde bestie, identified by the vibe as fellow season 10 cast member Christine, doing the classic cosy-girl hang… bundled up, strolling outside, and holding festive coffee cups like it’s a rom-com montage.

It’s nice to see proof that some of these connections aren’t just ‘Netflix close’. The best friendships are built on shared chaos, and nothing says shared chaos like surviving the pods.

Brittany is close with her family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany (@brittany_elena)

If you want to understand Brittany fast, look at how she talks about family.

On Instagram, she shared a deeply emotional tribute to her grandmother, writing about gratitude, faith, and how much their relationship meant to her. It’s tender and personal, and it gives you a peek at what anchors Brittany when life gets loud.

That closeness also explains why Brittany comes off so steady in the experiment, she’s not just chasing a moment, she’s chasing a real partnership that fits into a life full of love and history.

She’s been on a journey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany (@brittany_elena)

Netflix says Brittany spent the past year “becoming whole” after her last relationship, and she’s taken a vow of celibacy she plans to keep until her wedding day.

That’s not a throwaway detail, it’s basically her whole dating philosophy right now. She’s being intentional, values-first, and not interested in shortcuts.

Even her “non-negotiables” feel sweetly specific.

She wants a hardworking partner, ideally someone who can sleep through her many alarms, and she’s big on never going to bed angry.

And if love works out? Brittany’s not just picturing a fairytale ending, she’s picturing one on rollerskates. Total icon behaviour!

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.