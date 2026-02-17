Here’s what’s really going on between Single’s Inferno’s Kim Min-gee and Igeon

Kim Min-gee and Igeon didn’t leave Single’s Inferno together, but they’re loving recreating scenes from the show as a duo. Min-gee actually left the island with Song Seung-il, while Igeon left as a single man after Kim Go-eun picked someone else.

Igeon didn’t show up at the reunion house, but it turns out he and Min-gee are really close friends. In fact, she’s friendly and outgoing with most of her co-stars. One person said: “The way we never got to see them bonding in Inferno bc the PDs probably edited them out.”

They’re in a friendship group with Sung-min, who filmed the new video, and Yejin. Min-gee shared the video to her Instagram Story, with some people now saying they have “sibling energy” while others thought Min-gee was dating Sung-min, which she denied.

One viewer said: “They’re so cute together, I love their friendship but I’m rooting for them to become a couple.” It turns out Igeon and Min-gee were always besties while filming, but we never got to see that because things didn’t develop for them romantically.

Min-gee didn’t go on any dates with Seung-il after the show, and claims he ghosted her altogether. As for Igeon, he is believed to have tried dating Go-eun, despite her snubbing him, but their relationship status hasn’t been confirmed by either of them.

Samuel Lee commented: “Both are comedians lol.” Even Seung-il claimed he and Min-gee are close friends at the reunion, but said they “kept in touch a little bit.” Min-gee said: “It was actually more one-sided. I don’t know how to describe how we’re doing.”

