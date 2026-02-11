Single’s Inferno’s Min-gee reveals whether she’s in a relationship with Sung-min after show

Single’s Inferno’s post-show era is practically its own extended season, and Min-gee has found herself right at the centre of the chatter.

After season five wrapped, people began analysing every interaction between her and co-star Sung-min, from casual group outings to a viral selfie that sent timelines into meltdown.

Were they soft-launching a romance, or were viewers simply projecting? Let’s get into it.

Rumours swirled around Single’s Inferno’s Min-gee and Sung-min

OP saw mingee and sungmin and took a selfie with them!! seems like this is a different day from the one they hung out with yejin. glad that they are close outside the show ☺️ #singlesinferno5 pic.twitter.com/BBXQnLJUSu — min (@imvvin) February 10, 2026

The second season five ended, people clocked into detective mode.

Min-gee and Sung-min were spotted together off-camera, including a selfie shared by a fan that quickly made the rounds online.

It looked cosy. It looked familiar. And naturally, it looked suspicious to some who were still emotionally invested in everyone’s love lines.

Part of the intrigue came from their easy chemistry on the show. They had that comfortable, playful dynamic that can blur the line between friendship and something more.

Add in the fact that the cast clearly formed strong bonds during filming, and you have the perfect recipe for speculation.

Social media only amplified the noise. Posts suggesting a possible friends-to-lovers arc gained traction, while others insisted people were reading too much into two castmates simply hanging out.

In the world of Single’s Inferno, even breathing in the same direction can seemingly spark a theory thread.

But instead of letting rumours spiral endlessly, Min-gee eventually addressed it herself, and she did it in the most on-brand way possible.

Min-gee reveals where she stands with Sung-min now

In an interview with ELLE Korea, Min-gee cleared the air. According to her, she and Sung-min are simply friends. No hidden romance, no secret dating phase, no delayed reveal waiting for a reunion special. Just friendship.

That said, she didn’t shut things down in a cold or awkward way. In fact, she joked that she would love for their future children to marry each other one day. It was very much giving close friends with chaotic banter energy.

Even funnier, Sung-min reportedly responded by shutting the idea down, adding another layer of teasing to the situation.

Naturally, the internet ran with that, too. Because if there is one thing Single’s Inferno stans will do, it is analyse every word.

So where do things stand now? By Min-gee’s own explanation, they are close and supportive but firmly in the friend zone!

