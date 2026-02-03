Inside Kim Min-gee’s hugely successful track and field career before Single’s Inferno

Kim Min-gee didn’t just arrive on Single’s Inferno as another pretty face. Nope, she came with the kind of résumé that makes you sit up straighter!

Before the beach bonfires and flirting, she’d already spent years chasing split seconds on the track, specialising in the 400m and 400m hurdles.

Her athletic background explains a lot. She comes through with calm focus, a competitive edge, and an air of knowing exactly who she is – no shade to Choi Mina Sue.

Inside Kim Min-gee’s track and field career

First up… Kim Min-gee is a legit, long-time track athlete whose main lanes are the 400m and 400m hurdles, events that demand speed and stamina.

She’s been competing since her teens, and by her late twenties, she’d built a reputation strong enough that her reality TV casting instantly came with “wait… she’s that athlete?” vibes.

That’s because she wasn’t just racing, she was winning domestically, clocking serious times, and staying in the conversation year after year.

She’s also kept her athletic identity front and centre even as her public profile grew. Maeil Business Newspaper reported her move from Jincheon County Office to Hwaseong City Hall starting in January 2024.

She has achieved a ton since her breakthrough

Min-gee’s breakthrough moment is widely credited to 2014, when she won at the 43rd Spring National Middle and High School Athletics Championships in the 400m hurdles.

She was just 18 years old back then. And from there, her career becomes a steady stream of podium energy, including strong performances at major domestic meets.

One of her major flexes goes back to October 2019. Min-gee achieved her 56.02 personal best in the women’s 400m final at the 100th National Sports Festival.

That time shows up in official competition results files, and there’s even race footage floating around online, because yes, people absolutely rewound it.

To put it simply, 56.02 over 400m is super quick, especially in an event where pacing is everything.

So if you’re watching her on Single’s Inferno and wondering why she reads as so composed, so goal-oriented, so “I’m not here to waste my time”… babe, that’s not just personality. That’s probably a result of years of track training baked into her system!

