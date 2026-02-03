Where do Catey and Monika stand after rumours of an elimination on Beast Games?

Catey and Monika appeared to develop a good friendship on Beast Games, until it looked like Monika was crying over having to send her new bestie home. However, none of the speculation is confirmed, so where do Catey and Monica stand after the show?

We saw Catey compliment Monika on how her lips look, but then there was rumours Monika eliminated her. While we still don’t know how things panned out, looking at social media, Catey and Monica are still following each other. So she either forgave her or kept her in!

A viewer recently asked Catey if she likes Monika, and she replied: “Yes.” She also said Jim is a star, and as we all know, Monika got married to him on the show. It looks like they’re still together, and that Catey is friends with both of them equally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CATEY (@cateylink)

Catey seems to be super friendly with Jack and Corey, who have both been commenting on all of her promo Instagram posts. A lot of her cast members congratulated Catey on her recent engagement, but Monika’s support? Nowhere to be seen.

One person speculated on Reddit: “I wouldn’t be surprised if Monika eliminated another one of the girls considering she is a pick me. Her revealing the women’s plan to the men was so telling. I know for sure that one of the women will be eliminated.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monika Ronk (@monikaronk)

Monika described the elimination in episode seven as “emotional, brutal and shocking” and, while most people think she eliminated Catey, there’s also rumours she sent Jim home. At the same time, Catey is commenting with fire emojis on co-star Tyler Lucas’ photo.

