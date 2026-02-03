Wait, it turns out Single’s Inferno star Samuel Lee is secretly insanely rich and successful?!

So, it turns out that Samuel Lee from Single’s Inferno is genuinely a genius and has built an insanely successful career for himself that none of us ever knew about. So, let’s get into it all.

According to his LinkedIn, he studied Computer Science and Applied Mathematics at the University of California, Berkley where was part of the ICPC Team and the Maths Team.

After that he went on to become a quantitative trader, which is actually one of the hardest industries to break into. Acceptance rates at quantitative firms are less than one per cent for graduate and entry level positions, meaning it’s a highly competitive industry.

But even before that, Single’s Inferno Samuel Lee already had an absolutely wild CV, working as a Software Engineer for Amazon, Snowflake and Google to help them with their AI creation.

The quantitative trading firm that he worked at before joining Single’s Inferno is apparently called Jump Trading, and it one of the best firms in the whole of America.

He’s also making a huge amount of money in his job, with his minimum salary being around $200k per year, however some have even suggested he might make as much $1 million per year.

Samuel Lee has sadly deleted his LinkedIn, alongside deactivating his social media accounts, and hopefully Mina Sue won’t start treating him differently if she gets a hint that he’s secretly loaded…

