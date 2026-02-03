All the Single’s Inferno cast members’ very desperate attempts at fame before the show

Finding love on a deserted island sounds romantic. Doing it while casually pretending you have never wanted fame is a little less convincing.

Season five of Single’s Inferno quietly delivered one of the most career-curated casts yet, packed with pageant queens, athletes, dancers, executives, and people who absolutely knew how to find their light.

While everyone arrived claiming they were just there for romance, a quick look at their pre-Inferno résumés tells a much juicier story.

From beauty titles to entertainment careers already in motion, here is what each cast member was known for before stepping onto the sand!

Park Hee-sun

Park Hee-sun entered the show with polished confidence that immediately clocked as pageant-coded.

Before Inferno, she worked as a cheerleader and was linked to the Miss Korea circuit. She was also crowned Miss Korea 2024.

Whether cheering on the sidelines or working the pageant stage, she was already very comfortable being the star of the show.

Kim Go-eun

Kim Go-eun had the most classic reality TV pregame strategy.

She was already active as a model and beauty pageant contestant, taking part in Miss Korea 2022.

Go-eun was also rumoured to be dating G-Dragon at one point, and she’s got a famous dad!

By the time she appeared on Inferno, she had a strong influencer presence and knew exactly how to serve camera-ready elegance.

Ham Ye-jin

Ham Ye-jin was not new to speaking in front of crowds.

She worked as a freelance announcer and event host, meaning her job literally involved being composed, charming, and articulate on cue. Reality TV nerves never stood a chance!

Kim Min-gee

Kim Min-gee came in with serious athlete credibility.

She is a professional track and field competitor specialising in the 400m, with years of national competition and sports media exposure behind her.

Min-gee also took part in another Netflix show, Physical 100.

Inferno was just another arena, only sandier and with better lighting.

Youn Hyun-jae

Youn Hyun-jae blended discipline with display.

Known as a martial artist, he has also competed in men’s pageants and has been associated with titles like Mister Global Korea 2024.

The calm intensity made sense once you realised he had been training for both performance and pressure.

Song Seung-il

Song Seung-il worked as a fashion marketing executive before the show, which explains why his laid-back charm felt quietly intentional.

By the looks of his IG page, he’s also been modelling for some time and has graced the covers of magazines.

When your job is branding, you tend to understand the value of screen time.

Kim Jae-jin

Kim Jae-jin built his career as a dancer and choreographer.

From movement to rhythm to performance energy, he brought full stage presence to every interaction.

He also appears to have done a fair bit of modelling pre-Single’s Inferno, per his IG page, including a stunning campaign for Dior!

Choi Mina-sue

Choi Mina-sue was the most decorated pageant queen of the cast.

She won Miss Earth 2022, a major international title, and had already dipped into acting and reality competition before Inferno.

She did not arrive to experiment with fame. She arrived to expand it.

Lim Su-been

Lim Su-been had a full career pivot arc long before arriving on Inferno.

He is a former baseball player who transitioned into modelling, and his glow-up era was already publicly underway.

In 2024, he appeared on the Korean variety show Hype Boy Scout, where he introduced himself as an ex-athlete turned model and revealed he had competed in Mister International Korea, often described as the male equivalent of Miss Korea, per Koreaboo.

The resurfaced clips made it clear that Single’s Inferno was not his first time testing the TV spotlight, just his biggest stage yet.

Jo I-geon

Jo I-geon joined as a late arrival with legitimate acting credentials.

He appeared in the series The Trunk and is signed to an entertainment agency.

Inferno was not his debut. It was a strategic crossover!

Lee Ha-eun

Lee Ha-eun may have arrived as a dancer and beauty model, but her background runs deeper.

She was previously introduced as a trainee connected to the pre-debut K-pop girl group HOWZ under HOW Entertainment.

The group never officially launched, but the idol training explains her stage confidence, visuals, and effortless camera control.

