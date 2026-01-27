He’s actually mega famous, so here’s where you’ve seen Jo I Geon from Single’s Inferno before

The moment Jo I Geon stepped into Single’s Inferno, the energy shifted.

Not in a loud, showy way, but in that quiet, controlled way that makes everyone suddenly more aware of themselves. If you found yourself thinking, wait… why does he feel familiar? You’re absolutely not alone.

With his model-like physique, calm confidence, and unreadable vibes, Jo I Geon gives off major “mysterious male lead” vibes.

And as it turns out, there’s a reason he seems so comfortable on camera. He’s not just another handsome newcomer, he’s been here before…

Jo I Geon is a newbie in episode five

Jo I Geon joins Single’s Inferno as a late-entry contestant in episode five. By the time he arrives, alliances are forming, feelings are brewing, and suddenly here comes this tall, composed man who looks like he’s stepped straight out of a Netflix drama.

From the jump, Jo I Geon presents himself as someone who doesn’t rush emotionally.

He openly says his dating style is “like a moth to a flame,” meaning when he’s drawn to someone, it’s intense but not impulsive.

He also admits people often tell him he’s hard to read.

In a refreshingly candid moment, he shares that he’s “never made the first move” in dating and has usually been the one approached instead.

It’s peak quiet-confidence energy. He also names what he thinks people find attractive about him: his physique, his composure, and yes, his sexiness…

People immediately noticed how intentional he is in one-on-one interactions. On Reddit, some have been pointing out how romantic and focused he feels when he’s interested, especially compared to the more nervous energy of other contestants.

He’s been on TV before

Jo I-geon is a rookie actor who appeared in Netflix’s The Trunk a few years ago. He also appeared in Season 2 of Eden (another dating show) and can be seen on the main poster alongside Lana. pic.twitter.com/AVaUnDsKsE — E-Media Arts K+ (@EMediaArtsKPLUS) January 27, 2026

If Jo I Geon feels oddly familiar, that’s because Single’s Inferno seemingly isn’t his first time on screen.

He previously appeared on the dating show Eden 2: Descendants of Instinct, making him one of the rare contestants who’s already been on a dating show. On IMDb, he’s listed under ‘Jo Yi-Gun’.

Outside of reality TV, Jo I Geon is also an actor. Born on June 5, 1992, he studied acting at the Seoul Institute of the Arts and made his Netflix drama debut in The Trunk in 2024. So, that polished aura? Yeah, that’s trained.

Whether you recognise him from Eden, clocked him from The Trunk, or are just now falling under his quietly magnetic spell, one thing’s clear… Jo I Geon isn’t just another pretty face in Single’s Inferno!

The Single’s Inferno star is on Instagram