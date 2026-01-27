Spencer Pratt admits he leaked pictures of a teenage Mary-Kate Olsen to the press for $50K

He went into her exes home to take the pictures

The Hills star Spencer Pratt has revealed that he leaked pictures of a teenage Mary-Kate Olsen partying with her then boyfriend Max Winkler to the press for a five figure sum.

He released the details in his new memoir, The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain, where he recalled going to the same high school as them and other celebrities.

At the time, Spencer wanted to direct his own film but didn’t have the financial means to do so. As written in his book, Spencer explained that he exploited the “photo shrine” of pictures that Max Winkler had of Mary-Kate and himself as the pair had recently split.

Spencer described the images as ““young love documented in European hotels, Hollywood parties, stolen moments,” and added that he encouraged Max to take the pictures down.

He wrote: “I asked Max if I could take the photos off his wall — you know, for his healing process. He didn’t say no, so I took that to be a yes.”

Spencer Pratt then took it upon himself to go to Max’s home, and ended up leaving with all the pictures he had of Mary-Kate Olsen and Max. He then sold the pictures to a photo agency, getting $50,000 for them all, an amount he said made him feel “rich.”

He recalled: “Less than a week later there it was, evidence of my entrepreneurial genius staring back at me from the InTouch cover at a gas station: ‘TEENS GONE WILD!’ across the cover.

“A shot of Mary-Kate with a constellation of empties—‘LOOK AT ALL THE EMPTIES!’—and there I was in the background, frozen mid-shaka. I hadn’t sold that frame.

“Someone else was shopping, and now I wasn’t just the seller, I was part of the merchandise. My face was now forever linked to Mary-Kate Olsen’s supposed wild phase, preserved in grocery store checkout lines across America.”

But Spencer Pratt defended his decision to leak the images of Mary-Kate Olsen, adding: “When you really think about it, it was a win-win. Mary-Kate got her rebel rebrand, Max got closure.”

Whilst Mary-Kate has never publicly addressed the leaked pictures, she previously mentioned Spencer Pratt during a 2008 interview with David Letterman.

She wasn’t exactly gushing about him, recalling: “He does not have a good temper. He walked out of a few games, he’d walk off the field.” When David asked if the pair were ever friends, she simply responded, “no.”

