Brandi Glanville is unrecognisable after two year face parasite battle, so what’s changed?

Brandi Glanville has never exactly been known for keeping things quiet, and honestly, thank goodness, because her latest update has everyone doing a double-take.

After months of posting about a scary, confidence-knocking facial condition she believes may have started overseas, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has popped back up looking glam, made-up and noticeably “different” again.

So what’s actually been going on for the past two years, and why is she suddenly crediting a new doctor as Sundance season kicks off?

Brandi’s facial parasite battle

Brandi’s face drama has been unfolding publicly since 2023, when she began dealing with swelling and facial changes she initially said were diagnosed as stress-induced angioedema.

From there, the story got messier and way more upsetting for her.

Brandi has repeatedly suggested she may have picked something up while filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco, and she’s described symptoms that left her anxious, isolated, and struggling to feel like herself.

She’s also been very open about the financial hit. In multiple updates, Brandi said she’s spent more than $120,000 chasing answers and treatments, while also venting about insurance issues and how hard it’s been to get consistent care.

And despite all the tests, she’s said she still didn’t have a clear, definitive diagnosis for a long stretch of time.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in August 2025, Brandi said that she saw 21 doctors to find a treatment. She added of whether it was a parasite or not: “We couldn’t say for sure that there was or wasn’t a specific type, but they treated me with all of these parasitic medications… I think if I had one, it’s definitely gone.”

What’s changed in her appearance?

In her newest Sundance-era posts, Brandi appears far more like her old self than some of the raw, makeup-free updates she shared while in the thick of it.

That doesn’t mean everything is magically fixed, but it does suggest she’s found treatments that help her feel comfortable stepping back into the spotlight.

And emotionally, that’s huge, considering she previously described the experience as miserable and life-altering.

She now thanks a new surgeon

The biggest clue is who she’s crediting. Brandi recently thanked plastic surgeon Dr Nicholas Nikolov, along with “CellSound,” saying he helped prepare her for the Sundance Film Festival and upcoming events.

She was also photographed at a January 24 Sundance-adjacent screening in Park City, Utah, for the documentary Side Effects May Include: The Hidden Costs of Prescription Drugs, which lines up with her newfund ‘I’m back outside’ energy.

