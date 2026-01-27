She’s arrived on Single’s Inferno to seriously shake things up, so let’s meet dancer Lee Ha Eun

She's throwing herself right into it

She’s the kind of late arrival that makes everyone sit up a little straighter, and Single’s Inferno season five absolutely needed that jolt.

Enter Lee Ha-eun, the newest “game-changer” who drops into Inferno halfway through and instantly shifts the vibe from “who’s coupled up?” to “wait… are we sure?”

She’s confident, cute, and very aware that her timing is powerful. Between her bright, bouncy energy and her model-pretty visuals, Ha-eun feels like the wildcard the cast didn’t know they were missing.

Lee Ha Eun arrived in episode five

Lee Ha-eun officially joins the show in episode five, arriving as a mysterious figure while the other contestants are out on the beach.

And she’s not shy about being the late-season disruptor. In her intro, she basically embraces the idea of coming in midway because it sounds fun, and she flat-out expects that “many things will change” after she arrives.

That’s the mindset you want if you’re walking into an island full of couples who think they’ve already figured each other out.

Her first big moment? A quick date with Lee Sung-hun, which immediately signals that Ha-eun isn’t here to hover on the sidelines and “see what happens.” She’s here to happen!

She used to be a dancer

Before Inferno, Ha-eun was a hip-hop dancer, and now she works as a beauty industry model, helping promote beauty and skincare products.

She also mentions that her favourite feature is her “rabbit-like eyes,” which has now become a ‘thing’ that people keep repeating because it’s such a specific, memorable visual!

The Single’s Inferno newbie is 22 years old and was born on Dec 24, 2003. She’s rumoured to be a former Idol Trainee and Member of Pre-Debut Group HOWZ. She’s on Instagram at @haeun_1224_ with 100k followers.

