Let’s not forget that Lucinda won $125k from Love Island Games a mere three months ago

Lucinda is back on our screens once again for Love Island All Stars, but let’s not forget that just three months ago in October she and Zac Campbell won a whopping $250k in Love Island Games.

Now listen, I’m not saying she’s run out of that prize money but…

Whilst Zac and Lucinda did leave Love Island Games as a semi-couple, they didn’t exactly seem like they wanted to lock their relationship down when speaking to Swooon after the season.

At the time, Isaiah and Lucinda explained: “I think the best way to go about things is to not really super stress about stuf.

“So, obviously, we’ve known each other for two and a half weeks. So it’s obviously baby steps, and I’m obviously trying to explore a connection with her more, for sure.

“So she’s busy, I’m busy, but I do like her, and I enjoy her time a lot. And I think she’s beautiful, so, yeah, we’ll see where things go.”

The pair also discussed their plans for the future in another interview with Us Weekly, with Isaiah saying: “Obviously, Love Island Games is half the length of a normal Love Island and we met midway through.

“Obviously, I do like her. I enjoy spending time with her and I do think it’s obviously going to be tough with us being long distance. But it’s one flight away.”

Lucinda added: “I want to come back for Halloween. I think I need to go home for at least a week. Just to see my house and see my family. I’ll definitely come to Florida.

“I’m a bit of a travel bug anyway, so I don’t really stay at home very long. It actually works quite well in this because I’m always away. Sometimes I just go away for months.”

The pair didn’t last too long after Love Island Games, with Lucinda then getting back together with Mert Okatan, who she was briefly coupled up with on the show.

However, they conveniently split at the end of December, with the main issue seemingly being their language barrier, as Lucinda spoke about during a podcast.

She explained: “Yeah so me and Mert have broken up but that’s really sad as well, the whole thing was just really weird. I was coupled up with Mert for a week and he couldn’t really speak proper English, but there was a connection there.

“We really fancied each other and we really got on but he just physically could not communicate with me, I feel like I need depth and he has depth, but with his communication is was just really hard.

“And I couldn’t speak Dutch so it was just really difficult to speak to each other having a normal conversation, there was a lot of repeating and stuff.”

And given that the winners of Love Island All Stars receive a hefty £50k, perhaps Lucinda decided to get back in the villa purely for the vibes, and a bit of extra cash in her pocket.

