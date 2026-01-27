He’s determined to win Kim Go Eun’s heart, so let’s meet Single’s Inferno’s Shin Hyeon Woo

Him being left-handed is screaming they're literally meant to be

There’s always one guy each season who walks onto Inferno like he already knows the edit he’s about to get, and Single’s Inferno season five’s Shin Hyeon Woo is giving exactly that energy.

He’s calm, a little mysterious, and kind of annoyingly sure of himself in a way that somehow… works.

While other Islanders test the waters, Hyeon Woo’s been moving like a man on a mission, and that mission has a name: Kim Go Eun. So who is he beyond the stares, the “aura” chat, and the soft-core romantic destiny storyline?

Hyeon Woo isn’t short on confidence

If you like your reality TV men with main-character swagger, you’re going to understand Hyeon Woo immediately. In his intro, he basically sums up his vibe with one line: “I never fall behind when it comes to my physique or aura.”

And honestly? He’s not wrong to back himself. The Netflix star comes across as physically confident and socially unbothered… the kind of guy who doesn’t scramble when the group dynamics shift.

Then there’s his cutest little humble-brag. He says older women tend to call him “cute,” but he’s “kept in the dark” about why. It’s very “I’m just a baby!!” while standing there, built like a Greek statue.

He believes in fate

Under the confidence, Hyeon Woo is also positioned as this slightly dreamy, destiny-driven romantic. In his intro scene, he shares: “I believe in fate, so I look forward to meeting someone I’m meant to be with here on Single’s Inferno.”

It matters because season five has a bigger cast and so many possible pairings, yet Hyeon Woo’s storyline is edited with a pretty clear through-line: he’s not here to casually vibe. He’s here to lock in on a connection that feels “meant.”

And people are even clocking that he’s not exactly swaying the way some Islanders do. In the episode 7 seven discussion thread, Redditors literally comment that he doesn’t seem interested in anyone but Go Eun.

He’s got his eyes on Kim Go Eun

So, about that mission. Kim Go Eun, aka Miss Korea 2022, is one of the season’s biggest standouts, and Hyeon Woo has been tied to her arc from early on.

Hyeon Woo bagged himself a win in episode six and took Go Eun for fried chicken in episode seven.

Go Eun has seemingly kept him on her radar while still exploring other connections, and part of the tension is that she hasn’t always mirrored his intensity.

Some might say that Go Eun has found herself at the centre of a mini triangle, with Hyeon Woo emerging as one of the key guys pursuing her.

