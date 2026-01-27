Mormon Wives’ Chase McWhorter slams reports that a warrant is out for his arrest

Mormon Wives star Chase McWhorter has slammed claims that an arrest warrant was put out for him, after The US Sun claimed he’d skipped court.

Chase was due to appear in court on Monday due to charges related to an incident on December 12th where he was pulled over and charged for not having a driver’s license in his possession, alongside speeding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase McWhorter (@dchasemac)



The US Sun claimed they’d spoken with a clerk who “confirmed” that Chase had missed his hearing on Monday morning, alleging: “He has a $500 warrant out on him. If he got pulled over, he could get arrested.”

Chase then appeared in the court during the afternoon.

However, Chase has addressed the reports on social media, clarifying that there was never a warrant put out for his arrest.

He wrote under a video of The Sun’s article: “lol no arrest warrant. I rescheduled the hearing from 9am to 1pm because my daughter is sick! Arrest warrant was rescinded as soon as they saw the call was rescheduled.

“It also says I was seen partying with hours before my scheduled hearing and that then used the video from Tao that I posted with Marciano from Friday night. The Sun is wildin’.”

