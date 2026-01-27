Traitors US just issued a cyberbullying PSA, so what is all the behind the scenes drama about?

If you felt like The Traitors US season four drama suddenly spilled out of the Scottish castle and onto your timeline… you’re not imagining it.

This week, the show put out a very direct “please stop” message about cyberbullying and harassment, reminding everyone that the cast are real people, and that there’s a line between debating gameplay and straight-up targeting someone.

The chat online has turned intense fast. After a messy roundtable feud, off-screen allegations about “unaired” comments, and one cast member’s very personal health update, it’s all combined into a perfect storm.

Ron’s ‘unaired’ Dorinda scenes

Let’s start with the tea that has everyone side-eyeing the edit.

After Ron Funches’ elimination episode aired, he claimed Dorinda Medley made “truly terrible” and “deeply personal” comments toward him that weren’t shown. His point: without that context, the episode can read like he “blew up… out of nowhere.”

On-screen, we did see tension. Dorinda challenged Ron for being quieter and not “contributing,” and Ron basically said he didn’t think they could interact “in a way that remains respectful.”

These are Ron’s allegations about what didn’t make air, and Dorinda hasn’t publicly responded in the reporting cited.

But it explains why people are debating whether the show’s edit flattened something more complicated and why the online pile-on has gotten so heated.

Lisa addresses her Colton comments

Lisa Rinna has made a follow up video in response to her comments about Colton’s past of being a stalker. She asks the fans to leave Colton alone and remember it’s just a game #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/hLpDiM7PuE — Ryan John (@RyanJohn___) January 24, 2026

Now for the moment that lit the match: Lisa Rinna vs Colton Underwood.

Lisa’s in-game conflict with Colton turned into real-world backlash after she referenced his past “stalker” controversy in a social media comment, something that pulled old headlines back into the spotlight.

Then, Lisa posted a follow-up message telling people to back off, emphasising that The Traitors is a game and that she and Colton are actually fine.

She framed her original energy as her “housewife mode,” but said she didn’t want anything escalating into real harm.

Colton was reportedly receiving extreme hate, including threats.

Colton deletes Traitors US from his socials

colton deleting everything traitors on his page WE CHEERED 🕺🏼💃#TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/AvvRKrAphR — V (@youandyourwig) January 25, 2026

People also noticed Colton had quietly wiped The Traitors US from his social media presence this January.

References to the show were removed from his Instagram bio, and photos tied to the series, cast shots, promo-style images, and behind-the-scenes moments were either archived or deleted entirely.

Colton seemingly took steps to distance himself from what had become an overwhelmingly negative online experience.

While Colton hasn’t publicly explained the decision, the timing spoke volumes.

Ron ‘thanks’ The Traitors US amid diagnosis

Ron confirms he’s autistic and thanks The Traitors for the “cruel trauma” #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/1o3nGWXQn8 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 22, 2026

Ron Funches shared that after people speculated about his behaviour on the show, he sought out evaluation and revealed an autism diagnosis, crediting the experience (and the conversation around it) with helping him understand himself better, even though it came through what he called “cruel drama/trauma.”

He also used the moment to remind people to be kind, because you never know what someone’s dealing with, especially when reality TV editing and social media commentary turn a human into a “character.”

