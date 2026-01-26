Ron Funches claims Dorinda made ‘truly terrible’ unaired comments towards him on The Traitors

He claims the comments were 'deeply personal' but were cut from the show

Ron Funches has made some shocking claims against his Traitors US co-star Dorinda Medley, claiming she made some “truly terrible” unaired comments towards him.

His claims came after Ron’s elimination episode was aired, during which he addresses how he’s been targeted since mistaking Porsha as a traitor early on in the show.

He spoke out during at the table, saying: “We’ve all made mistakes here. I don’t think there’s a single one of us here who has voted correctly every time, and yet I’m the one who’s put in a position to defend myself.

“I’ve been very consistent about everything I’ve said. If I like you, you know it. If I don’t, you know it.”

Dorinda then interjected, calling Ron Funches out for being more quiet whilst on The Traitors US, saying: “I don’t think the game is about liking people.

“It’s like, we have to contribute to each other, like that’s sort of the rules of engagement. So, to not do that at all makes it not helpful.”

Ron clapped back her, responding: “I disagree with that 100 percent. It’s just that I don’t think that we can interact in a way that remains respectful.”

And their interactions continued offline after viewers showed their support for Rob, especially following his autism diagnosis after the show.

Ron then claimed that there was a lot that Dorinda had said that hadn’t made it into the episodes, claiming: “Oh she has conscious bias. She said some truly terrible things to me but since they were deeply personal and outside of gameplay they were never shown. Just me blowing up at her ‘out of nowhere.'”

Something tells me the reunion is going to get very messy…

Reality Shrine has reached out to Dorinda Medley for comment.

