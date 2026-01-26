Woman shockingly reveals she got pregnant during Beast Games with another player

They even worked out the exact day the baby was conceived

Following the news that two Beast Games players secretly got married this season, it turns out that last season one player actually got pregnant?!

Sarah, aka Player 440 during season one of the show, revealed that she ended up falling pregnant on the Beast Games, and actually conceived her baby on the same day she got eliminated from the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah | Los Angeles Photographer (@sarzselz)



As for who the fellow player was who she had the baby with? Well, luckily it wasn’t someone she’d met whilst filming for the show, but her husband Josiah, who was also a player on the series.

Sarah shared the news on her YouTube channel, revealing: “About four months ago, I found out I was pregnant. When I backtracked the timeline, my conception date landed on the last day of filming Beast Games.

“But here’s the catch, it turns out the father was another contestant.” Her husband Josiah added: “But it’s okay, because we’re married.”

The pair spoke about the moment they got eliminated from the show, with contestants divided across 11 platforms and having to stay on the platform in order to not get eliminated.

However, MrBeast offered cash to tempt players off from their platforms, which would also knock anyone else sharing the platform with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah | Los Angeles Photographer (@sarzselz)



Josiah recalled: “Sarah and I had done all of the other games separately but for the last game, we decided to do it together because it also happened to be our five-year anniversary that day.”

Sarah added: “And what better way to make it to the Amazon Prime show than together on our five-year anniversary – but no.”

He continued: “Instead, Sarah and I were ruthlessly betrayed by a girl on our platform who didn’t even win any bribe money because she jumped too early.” Brutal.

