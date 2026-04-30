This is the real reason Full Swing season four disappointingly only has four episodes

Full Swing season four only came out with four episodes on Netflix, and it’s gutting. Previous seasons have given us at least seven episodes a pop, and now there’s unconfirmed talk the budget has been cut, as well as uproar over why it focused only on the Ryder Cup for one episode.

Netflix didn’t renew the show until after Rory McIlroy won. As they didn’t send a crew to the masters, they had to create the episode from broadcast footage and interviews. As you’ll see, a lot of episode one is based on tour clips and so people think it was pieced together quickly.

Scottie Scheffler has had 17 top tens in 20 starts, with two majors and six wins, but that didn’t make the cut. J.T. also had his first win in three years, and his first as a father, but several top PGA Tour players have spoke about the restricted access for Netflix cameras.

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We had to wait 14 months for season four to come out, so producers condensed all the year-long footage down into four episodes rather than seven or eight. The Production company, Box To Box, is the same one behind Simon Cowell: The Next Act and Drive to Survive.

Producers wanted to focus on the intense 2025 Ryder Cup and key major championships, rather than covering the entire PGA Tour that they couldn’t get full access to. Part of that was they wanted to reduce fluff and instead focused season four on fewer players.

Chad Mumm, who spearheaded Full Swing, revealed on the Skratch podcast: “Golf is a unique sport compared to others. This was part of our pitch for Full Swing season one, back in the day to Netflix, about what made golf so unique, which is this idea of isolation under stress.”

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