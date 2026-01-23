Ron Funches reveals diagnosis he wouldn’t have discovered if it wasn’t for The Traitors

Ron Funches has shared that he has autism, which he discovered thanks to people dissecting his behaviour on The Traitors. Some people felt the cast were mistreating Ron, and leaving him out, while other viewers noticed that he was distancing himself from the group.

He revealed the news on his Instagram Story on January 22: “Well the Internet told me I was autistic and was right. You win this round. Still not gay. Yet. Thanks @thetraitorsus for helping find out more about me through some type of cruel drama.”

Ron then added on a later post: “Please be kind to others even if it’s on a murder-based game show. It’s a game and you never know what people are dealing with. Or what they don’t know they are dealing with.” He then shared a meme of him feeling “free” after leaving.

The cast hesitated to comfort Ron after he said he thought Porsha Williams was a Traitor, with a lot of evidence. Rob told All About TRH podcast: “I wanted to go and try to comfort Ron, but the problem was that if I did that, it would’ve been like, ‘Who else is a Traitor?’”

Ron told Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast he “got along with very few” and agreed that he “seems too nice to be on the show, because they’re not real.”He went on to say he “very much enjoyed himself” on the show and that he liked Donna Kelce, his co-star.

Natalie Anderson has commented publicly to tell Ron the exact moment she realised he wasn’t a Traitor, and they sent heart emojis to each other. Ron also wrote in a post: “So thankful to @thetraitorsus for putting me in a position to learn about myself.”

