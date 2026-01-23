All the signs Maura Higgins and Rob Rausch are soft-launching relationship after The Traitors

It all started when he carried her on his back

Maura Higgins and Rob Rausch have become the duo of The Traitors US, and people think they’re soft-launching a relationship since filming ended. From Maura revealing who she would choose if she were on Love Island USA, to flirty emojis, there’s been signs.

Rob carried Maura on her back in tasks

That moment when Rob continually carried Maura on his back during a challenge sparked rumours they could start dating, especially as they’re both from the Love Island franchise. And since then, they’ve been following each other on Instagram – always a good sign!

Maura has been sending Rob flirty emojis

Maura shared flirty heart emojis and tagged Rob’s Instagram account when viewers started sharing videos of him carrying her. They’d always pair up in the castle in challenges, and since, there’s been a theory they’re keeping a potential relationship a secret.

She revealed she’d take him to the hideaway

Maura spoke out for the first time on a potential romance between her and Rob during a social media video for Page Six. She was asked which of her Traitors co-stars would she bring to the hideaway, where you spend time one-on-one in a bed together.

She told them: “Erm, I would probably say Rob. We’re both from Love Island!” And Maura has since broken her silence on their alleged romance, saying that viewers will have to “watch the show” to find out if anything happens between them, on Watch What Happens Live.

She addressed the videos of them together

Maura revealed she’s watched the videos on TikTok shipping her and Rob as a potential couple. Keeping it vague, Maura awkwardly replied to Andy, who asked about a romance between her and Rob: “I mean, you’ll have to watch the show to see if that happened.”

The audience and guests gasped, as Maura sat quietly and refused to give anything else away. Though Maura didn’t confirm that the rumours are true, she also didn’t deny them, so I’m really hoping this is the start of a new Love Island relationship!

