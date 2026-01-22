Rob Rausch turned down this huge reality show to go on The Traitors, and I’m so glad he did

Rob Rausch is the iconic overall-wearing cast member on The Traitors US, and it turns out he almost never even appeared on the show. He was invited to take part in another big-time reality series, which was linked to the show that made him famous: Love Island USA.

During his stint on Love Island USA, he had a brief romance with Leah Kateb, who swapped him for her now-boyfriend, Miguel. Anyway, several stars of season six were invited to be on Beyond The Villa, including Rob, but he decided to turn the opportunity down.

Back then, Leah revealed that she and Rob are “in a good place,” despite him choosing not to appear on Beyond The Villa. They kept their distance out of respect for Miguel since season six, and Leah has since said that “she has nothing but love for Rob.”

She said she’s definitely not the reason he’s not participating “because they’re good.” He explained on an Instagram Live that “the only reason” he decided not to appear in the series is because he doesn’t live in LA, and didn’t want to relocate his whole life for eight weeks.

Rob continued to say: “Like, what do you want me to do? Just show up and say, ‘Hey, this is my life. I live here for eight weeks.’ It just didn’t make sense, it was unauthentic to me. So I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t think I can do it.’”

He was filming The Traitors season four, and felt it was inauthentic to pretend to live in Los Angeles when he lives elsewhere (Alabama), making a sudden LA appearance feel forced to him. He explained in an Instagram Live that it basically just didn’t align with his life.

