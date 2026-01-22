From Bobby Berk to Karamo Brown: The full rundown of all the Queer Eye drama over the years

For a show with such a wholesome premise, there sure is a lot of drama within the cast of Queer Eye, and just when I was getting over the Bobby Berk feud everything started kicking off with Karamo Brown.

So, let’s have a look at a full dated timeline of all the drama that’s happened between the cast over an almost ten year period. Now that’s a lot of beef.

2018 – Antoni and Karamo had ‘extreme conflict’ whilst filming and refused to talk

Karamo previously revealed that things were very heated between himself and Antoni during season one of the show.

In fact, things were so bad that the pair didn’t actually speak for the entirety of filming, and had an “extreme amount of conflict” with each other.

He told E! News at the time: “My castmate from Queer Eye, Antoni, people didn’t know that we had an extreme amount of conflict. We did not talk to each other at all during season 1, even though we were shooting together.”

Karamo explained that there was a “third party” who made things so bad that they couldn’t even talk to each other. Now I desperately need to know who this mysterious third party was.

He continued: “Our personalities got along, but then a third party got involved and once that third party got involved, he and I couldn’t even talk to each other.

“We were too busy hearing rumors of what this third party was spreading about both of us.”

November 2023 – Bobby announced his departure from Queer Eye after six years and unfollowed co-stars Tan France and Antoni Porowski

Bobby Berk announced his departure from Queer Eye in an Instagram post just over two years ago, writing: “It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one.”

Immediately after his announcement, he proceeded to unfollow both Tan France and Antoni Porowski on Instagram.

Rumours of a feud between Bobby Berk and the rest of the Queer Eye cast members started swirling after people noticed Tan was the only member of the Fab Five who didn’t comment on his leaving post. Yikes.

A source claimed that Bobby Berk was actually “asked to leave” Queer Eye after issues with the rest of the cast, which resulted in them “resenting him.”

The source said: “There were many challenges with scheduling and there was a loss of interest from Bobby filming the show. The network and the cast thought it was time to bring in fresh blood. His heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that.”

November 2023 – Tan France then also unfollowed Bobby Berk after he publicly snubbed him

Tan is thought to have unfollowed Bobby after he posted a season eight Queer Eye announcement and didn’t tag Tan. Bobby tagged everyone else in the Queer Eye cast, only tagging Tan once the post had been up for a few hours.

When Bobby did eventually tag him, he didn’t tag his main account but his secondary account called @shaded, which Tan hasn’t posted to in over three years. Shady stuff.

January 2024 – Bobby then confirmed he and Tan had a ‘situation’ and addressed their feud

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Bobby confirmed that he and Tan had “a situation” and were involved in a feud, although it wasn’t “to do with the show.”

He explained: “Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation — and that’s between Tan and I — and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”

He continued: Should I have unfollowed Tan? No. Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings — and siblings are always going to fight.

“I will always have a very special place in my heart for him and Rob and the kids. I can foresee in six months or a year, Tan and I at each other’s house being good. The Emmys was already the first bandage on that wound.”

August 2025 – Bobby Berk called out Netflix once again

Bobby had previously announced the news of his new HGTV show, which he coincidentally revealed immediately after the announcement that Queer Eye had come to an end after ten seasons.

Bobby Berk revealed that the suspicious timing of his announcement resulted in some backlash from his Queer Eye co-stars, who felt he’d disrespected them.

He revealed what co-star Karomo Brown said about the whole thing, telling People: “Karamo was like, ‘Girl, the day after?’ “I’m like, ‘No, no, no. I promise you it was already planned.’

“Show announcements don’t happen on a whim. I swear on my mother’s life, my show announcement date was set.”

He added that others asked him why he couldn’t have “just waited” with Bobby calling out Netflix for not giving him a “heads up” about the news of Queer Eye’s cancellation.

He explained: “I mean, I was on the show for [eight] seasons, but yeah, it’s fine.”

January 2026: The Karamo Fallout

Jan 20: Just before the series finale premiere, Karamo Brown abruptly pulls out of a joint press tour (including CBS Mornings and The Today Show).

The Reason: Karamo’s representative states he is protecting his mental health from “people who seek to destroy it.” Reports surface that he felt “bullied” and “emotionally abused” for years by certain castmates.

The Block: Fans notice Karamo has unfollowed and blocked Tan, Antoni, and JVN on Instagram, though he still follows Bobby and Jeremiah.

January 2026 – One week before the new season premiered, Karamo unfollowed and reportedly blocked three cast members

A Reddit sleuth spotted that Karamo Brown had unfollowed Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, or Antoni Porowski, despite previously following them on the platform.

Another added: “It’s likely that Karamo blocked JVN, Tan and Antoni. There’s no trace of them at all in his IG. Unfollowing doesn’t erase old comments and likes but blocking does. Karamo’s IG has been scrubbed of all traces of the three.”

January 2026 – Karamo then skipped a joint press interview over fears of ‘getting bullied’ by his co-stars

Karamo Brown shockingly pulled out of a live Queer Eye cast interview with his co-stars.

The news of his absence was revealed by Gayle King, who shared that Karamo Brown had decided to withdraw from the interview over fears of “being bullied.”

Gayle explained: “I hope everyone remembers the main theme I have tried to teach them over the past decade. Which is to focus on and to protect their mental health/peace from people or a world who seek to destroy it; which is why I can’t be there today.”

She added that Karamo’s assistant had explained that “he’s worried about being bullied.”

January 2026 – Karamo then shockingly admitted he’s felt ’emotionally and mentally abused for years’

Karamo personally saying in the video that he’s “has felt mentally and emotionally abused for years,” and was advised by his therapist “to protect himself and his peace by not attending.”

He continued: “Just like the themes of this season, I’m modeling what I believe is most important, which I want to remind you all, love yourselves and protect yourselves. That’s why I’m here at home and not there.”

January 2026 – The new drama allegedly started when Karamo’s co-stars talked negatively about him behind his back

And now it seems the reason for the rift has allegedly been claimed by TMZ, as their sources claim the drama unfolded whilst the final season was being filmed.

Karamo reportedly brought his mum to the set for the day, and she was given production headphones.

TMZ claims that Karamo stepped away from the group at one point, and whilst he was gone, Antoni, Tan and Jonathan were allegedly heard speaking negatively about him, including criticising certain lifestyle choices he makes.

However, Karamo’s mum allegedly heard the entire conversation through headphones and later informed Karamo of what had been said about him.

Jeremiah Brent and Bobby Berk are the only two Queer Eye cast members that Karamo Brown still follows on Instagram.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Antoni, Tan, Jonathan and Karamo for comment.

