She’s been popular since the day she was born, so let’s meet Lee Joo Young from Single’s Inferno

'In school I was called one of the three goddesses'

Some people walk onto Single’s Inferno hoping the island energy will “bring them out of their shell.” Lee Joo Young? She’s arrived as the energy.

From the very first introductions in season five, she’s positioned herself as that girl: confident, chatty, and fully aware she turns heads.

But there’s more here than just pretty-girl sparkle, Joo Young’s background is creative, hands-on, and honestly kind of soothing.

Lee Joo Young isn’t short on confidence

Joo Young doesn’t hint at being popular, she says it with her whole chest.

In her on-show intro, she literally frames herself as someone who’s been adored forever, sharing that “in school, I was called one of the three goddesses,” and even claiming “one time a fight broke out in the restrooms because of me.”

It’s bold. It’s chaotic. It’s also exactly the kind of self-mythology that makes Single’s Inferno contestants instantly memorable.

But what makes it work (instead of feeling try-hard) is that she pairs the flex with warmth. She’s also said she gets told she’s “a ray of sunshine,” and that while she looks sweet and shy, she’s actually “really bubbly and bright.” That contrast, soft visuals, loud personality, is basically reality TV catnip, because it keeps people guessing about how she’ll move once feelings (and competition) kick in.

What is Lee Joo Young’s job?

Okay, here’s the part that feels very “unexpectedly wholesome.” Lee Joo Young is a craft artist and designer with a background in furniture design, so yes, she’s the creative girlie of the group, per Koreaboo.

The Netflix star reportedly studied furniture design in college and now creates resin home décor. Think decorative pieces like vases, including designs that feature pressed flowers. It’s giving: artsy, meticulous, and probably very calming to watch on Instagram.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.