She’s a super confident former cheerleader, let’s meet Single’s Inferno’s Park Hee Sun

She actually described herself as an attention-seeker

If Single’s Inferno season five has you already clocking who’s making the biggest first moves, you’re not alone, and Park Hee Sun is instantly on that shortlist.

She walks in with main-character confidence, the kind that turns a simple beach entrance into a moment.

But it’s not just bravado… there’s a performer’s sparkle in the way she smiles, sits, and stays present in every convo!

Park Hee Sun was first to arrive on season five

Hee Sun didn’t ease into Inferno, she led the pack.

She was the first woman to arrive on the island, which is basically the reality TV equivalent of walking into a party and instantly owning the room.

That “first arrival” framing fits her vibe. She describes herself as proactive. Basically, if she wants something, she goes for it.

She’s also described as an attention-seeker who says, “I get asked out constantly,” which is very Hee Sun-coded for a show built on first impressions.

She’s a former cheerleader

This detail explains the posture and the performer sparkle.

Koreaboo reports that Hee Sun was a cheerleader in middle school and high school, and that she loves to dance.

In Single’s Inferno terms, cheerleading is perfect training: confidence under pressure, quick bonding in groups, and knowing how to project warmth while still staying competitive.

It also explains why she can flip between flirty-soft and boldly direct without it feeling forced, performers learn to “hold the room,” even in silence.

She’s voiced by Rebecca Wang

Literally SO stoked to be in the EN dub of one of my fave reality series, Singles Inferno (S5)! I voice Park Hee-Sun! A million thank yous to @BrettCalo for bringing me on; I had SUCH a good time at every sesh, & had so many laughs and giggles with the team while working on it! pic.twitter.com/6GsLOUJ5Ob — ʀᴇʙᴇᴄᴄᴀ ᴡᴀɴɢ 🌞 (@TheRebeccaWang) January 21, 2026

International Netflix viewers got a cute surprise in season five. Park Hee Sun has an English dub voice actor, and it’s Rebecca Wang.

Rebecca posted on X that she’s in the English dub for season five and that she voices Park Hee-Sun. IMDb also lists Rebecca as “Park Hee-Sun” for the series.

If you’re watching in English, the voice performance can subtly shape how Hee Sun’s confidence reads, same actions, slightly different flavour. And Rebecca’s own bio notes she’s a voice actress based in Los Angeles and represented by Dean Panaro Talent, which tracks with how polished the dub sounds.

Park Hee Sun is on Instagram, but her account is currently set to private.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.