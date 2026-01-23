Maura Higgins previously caught in public cheating scandal with married man before Traitors

The pair had appeared on a reality show prior to being photographed together

It seems everyone is wondering whether renowned womaniser Rob Rausch and Maura Higgins might get together on The Traitors US, but as it turns out Maura has had her own controversies involving relationships.

Following her time on I’m A Celebrity, Maura Higgins became close with fellow campmate and musician Danny Jones, who has been married to his wife for over 10 years.

Then at The Brit Awards in March 2025, Danny and Maura were photographed seemingly having a “drunken kiss” according to onlookers.

Following the footage of them seemingly kissing, Danny Jones issued a public apology to his wife and family, writing: “Sorry it’s taken me a while to post this but I’ve taken some time out to be with those closest to me.

“I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we’ll continue to deal with this privately.

“I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding, and support. See you all soon, Danny.”

Traitors US star Maura Higgins never publicly addressed the scandal, but according to insiders she was “devastated.”

A source told Closer: “Maura has hit rock bottom, as she blames herself for truly messing everything up. She’s told pals she deeply regrets that moment, and it was stupid – but there is truly nothing whatsoever going on between her and Danny.

“She’s gutted that she’s now being spoken of as a marriage wrecker. Maura knows Danny loves his wife, and to think anything else is absurd.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to Maura Higgins for comment.

