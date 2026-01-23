Traitors US star Rob Funches revealed he had to get a restraining order against his wife

His home life is making The Traitors look like a vacation

When Ron Funches entered The Traitors US, he came across as the gentle, self-aware, funny guy.

But outside the Scottish castle, Ron’s real-life story has been anything but quiet.

From two marriages and kids born nearly 20 years apart, to a very public legal filing involving his most recent wife, plus his candid autism revelation and social media controversies, Ron’s off-screen life has become *the* conversation. And no, none of it fits neatly into a confessional chair soundbite.

Ron has two ex-wives

Ron has been married twice, and both relationships mark very different chapters of his life.

His first marriage happened when he was extremely young. Ron became a father at just 20 years old, welcoming his eldest son, Malcolm, in 2004, per Us Weekly. That relationship largely stayed out of the public eye, and Ron has kept details about his first wife private.

His second marriage is the one people are only now learning more about.

Ron married writer and content creator Christina Dawn in August 2020, during peak pandemic chaos. The two later separated in October 2022, though their split didn’t become widely discussed until much later.

In early 2024, Ron filed for a restraining order against Christina, citing verbal and emotional abuse in court documents.

Importantly, these were allegations within a legal filing, not a criminal conviction.

Us Weekly reported: “The temporary request was granted and the former couple reached a settlement in October 2024. The deal stated that they will share joint legal and physical custody of their son, which officially settled their divorce.”

When asked if he and his exes were “amicable” on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast in 2026, Ron said: No. More than before. But, friendly, no.”

He added that he and Christina were together for “four years total,” and said that he probably wouldn’t get married again. Ron said: “I think my picker is bad… I think it’s better now. I did a lot of work, and I’m more aware of myself, what I won’t put up with.”

Ron confirmed that he is involved in his son’s upbringing, sees him every week, and shares joint custody with his ex.

Adding to the intrigue, Ron supposedly now has a possible “mystery girlfriend,” though he has not publicly confirmed a new serious relationship. Classic Traitors‘ energy… unclear loyalties, lots of speculation!

He has kids from both marriages

Ron is the father of two sons born nearly two decades apart, which honestly feels like two completely different lives.

His oldest son, Malcolm, was born in 2004. Ron has spoken openly for years about Malcolm being autistic, often weaving his experiences as a young dad into both interviews and stand-up in a thoughtful, self-deprecating way.

His youngest son, Teddy, was born in 2022 during Ron’s second marriage. Becoming a new dad again later in life clearly shifted Ron’s perspective, and he’s shared glimpses of that joy on social media.

Ron also recently spoke of his own autism diagnosis, which he revealed in January 2026 after online speculation during The Traitors.

Ron posted that “the internet told me I was autistic and was right,” adding that the show helped him learn more about himself “through some type of cruel trauma.”

