Nicola Peltz’s hairstylist slams her as a ‘bad apple’ and reveals her secret ‘dark past’

The Beckham family drama machine is whirring again, and this time, a former member of Nicola Peltz Beckham’s glam squad has jumped right into the mix.

After Brooklyn Beckham posted a lengthy Instagram Stories statement on January 19, 2026, airing out years of tension with parents David and Victoria, a celebrity hairstylist who says he worked with Nicola decided to weigh in… loudly.

Nicola’s hairstylist slams her character

The stylist at the centre of this is Justin Anderson, who has said he worked with Nicola during her Transformers: Age of Extinction press tour back in 2014. Years later, old quotes and fresh comments have resurfaced in the middle of the Beckham fallout.

According to SheKnows, Justin has publicly called Nicola “one of the worst ‘celebs’” he’s worked with and described her as a “baddddd apple” while defending how “close” the Beckham family is.

He also went further on his Instagram Stories, claiming that Nicola gives “not good energy,” and suggesting people “Google her” and look into “dark corners of Reddit” to find out more about her alleged past behaviour.

Justin wrote: “Not nice. Not nice. I can say with my full chest, not good energy, bad news bears. And then, yeah, based on how many wedding planners she went through, I think she’s the issue”

What wedding lawsuits is he speaking of?!

Okay, rewind to the other mega-talking point: the wedding lawsuits tied to Brooklyn and Nicola’s April 2022 Palm Beach wedding.

Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz, reportedly sued wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design Events over an alleged deposit dispute.

Per PEOPLE, he said he didn’t get back a $159,000 deposit after they were fired shortly after being hired. The planners countersued, alleging breach of contract, and they also alleged Nicola and her mother didn’t want the Beckhams to know how chaotic planning had become.

In the end, the case was settled. In a joint statement, the parties said the dispute would be resolved on agreed terms, the claims were dismissed with prejudice, and the planners would make a donation to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund in Nicola and Brooklyn’s name.

