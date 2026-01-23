Erm, Angie Katsanevas just spoke in Congress and made the whole thing about Lisa Barlow

Well, this is awkward. Because while most of us spend RHOSLC episodes watching Angie K serve glam, Greek pride, and the occasional perfectly-timed one-liner, she’s now officially taken that energy to Capitol Hill.

On January 22, Angie Katsanevas testified before the US House Small Business Committee in a hearing about franchising, yes, like actual business policy, not “who said what at dinner.”

And yet… the Bravo-verse still found a way to sneak in, because Lisa Barlow’s name basically hovered over the whole moment.

Why Angie K is speaking in Congress

Angie wasn’t there as a reality star doing a publicity lap, she was invited as a business owner and franchisor.

In her written testimony, she introduced herself as the co-founder of Lunatic Fringe Salon, which she started with her husband in 1999, and explained how they grew the company through franchising so other stylists could become owners in their own communities.

The hearing itself was titled “Local Ownership, National Brands: How Franchising is a Pathway to Entrepreneurship,” and it focused on how regulations impact franchise businesses.

Angie also tied her story to bigger themes, like opportunity for women, immigrants, and first-time entrepreneurs, grounding it in her family’s Greek immigrant background.

Policy-wise, she pushed for the American Franchise Act, which is about clarifying when a franchisor can be treated as a “joint employer” of a franchisee’s workers.

The whole thing is a pretty big deal because it’s part of how lawmakers shape policy. And in Angie’s case, it also meant her Real Housewives platform helped her advocate for her industry, which is honestly kind of iconic.

People are cringing at Lisa’s mention

Angie K using her moment to speak to Congress and make it all about @LisaBarlow7 is so fking CRINGE! This is beyond an obsession at this point. Lisa needs to file a restraining order ASAP #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/7MCL4TUqv5 — Reality Ashhole (@RealityAshhole) January 23, 2026

Okay, so Angie’s testimony itself doesn’t name Lisa Barlow directly, but it absolutely uses their feud as a centrepiece.

In a section literally labelled “A Viral Franchising Moment,” Angie describes a “fellow housewife” with a quick-service restaurant partnership questioning whether she’s a “real” business owner “because I franchise.”

Angie says she snapped back with the line: “You do French fries, I do franchise,” and that the moment went viral.

And Congress leaned in right with her. Roll Call reports Rep. Hillary Scholten joked that franchise rules can be more confusing than “Lisa Barlow trying to explain how she knows Ben Affleck.” So even when Angie tried to keep it professional and business-related, the Bravo references were baked into the vibe of the room.

Why keep looping back to Lisa? Because it’s a shortcut to make “franchise policy” instantly relatable. Angie basically used the most meme-able RHOSLC moment about franchising as her proof that people care and as a way to spotlight women in business getting questioned.

