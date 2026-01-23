All the men of Love Is Blind who secretly decided to get cosmetic surgery after the show

We know a lot of the women get cosmetic surgery after Love Is Blind, but what about the men on the show?

Well, they’re no strangers to some nips and tucks here and there, so here are all the men who have opted to get cosmetic surgery after Love Is Blind.

Shayne Jansen

Shayne has done to have had a drastic transformation since Love Is Blind, and some of that it down to facial filler.

After losing weight in his face from working out, Shayne decided to have some of the volume put back in with filler.

Jimmy Presnell

Jimmy decided to get an $11k hair transplant after the show, and has been open about his reasons for getting it on TikTok, alongside why he opted to get the hair transplant done in America rather than abroad.

He explained: “I decided to stay in the states for my procedure, which typically is a little bit more expensive to do. But there’s a lot of things that come with that, and I’ll explain that as well.”

The Love Is Blind star decided to get his transplant done with Solve Clinics in Chicago, with Jimmy revealing that they charge $5 per individual hair graft.

He explained: “They charge roughly $5 a graft. I had a little over 2,000 grafts, I think 2,100 or 2,200. So roughly 10, 11 grand for the procedure.”

As for why he opted for the more expensive procedure procedure in America compared to places like Turkey, he explained: “When I was going through the evaluation process, I was getting quotes anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000.

“It included flights, it included hotels, all that good stuff, but there was no ongoing consultation or talking to your surgeon. So they just pretty much send you home after the surgery. You don’t really have any type of relationship.”

He’s also been doing platelet rich plasma to help boost his results, saying: “I have been doing PRP, which I’ve made some videos on that and what that kind of entails, and those typically run anywhere from $400 to $600.”

Jimmy first recorded the effects of his transplant back in December, admitting just days after his procedure: “It’s swollen bad. It hurts to smile, it hurts to laugh. My head definitely feels super dry.”

He added: “I didn’t want to try to have a hairline of a 17 or 18-year-old. It’s not realistic. I wanted to look my age and have thicker, healthier-looking hair. That’s the goal here.”

Jimmy also confirmed in a video that he had composite bonding done on his first two teeth as a result of him grinding his teeth when he was younger and not wearing his retainer after getting braces.

Whilst Jimmy didn’t specify the amount he paid for his composite bonding, according to estimates it costs around $600 per tooth, meaning he could have paid up to $1,200 to get his two front teeth done.

He’s also currently on Invisalign to help correct his teeth, and this can cost anywhere from $3k to $6k for more complex cases.

Joe Ferrucci

Joe has also had some Botox done in his forehead after the show, choosing to pick a clinic that offered very natural looking treatments, so you’d never even know he had it done!

