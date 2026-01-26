She’s apparently Samuel Lee’s TikTok famous ex, so let’s get to know Hena Yang

Can you imagine if she joined Inferno?

If you’ve been watching Single’s Inferno season five and wondered why Samuel Lee feels familiar, you’re not alone.

The internet clocked it fast, and suddenly, one name was everywhere: Hena Yang. Cue the TikTok deep dives, the comment-section chaos, and the wait, wasn’t that his ex? energy.

But before this turns into another overblown reality TV rumour spiral, let’s slow it down and get into who Hena actually is, what really went down, and why people are so invested.

What happened between Hena and Sung Lee?

Okay, first things first: yes, Samuel Lee (also known as Lee Sung-hun) and Hena Yang were linked romantically before he appeared on Single’s Inferno.

Their relationship wasn’t some secret-soft-launch situation either, they were public enough that people recognised him almost immediately once the show aired.

Things got messy when Single’s Inferno dropped. Old videos, screenshots, and memories resurfaced, and people started questioning the overlap between his casting timeline and their relationship, per Koreaboo.

Hena reportedly removed content featuring Samuel, which, as we all know, only ever makes people more curious.

From there? Full internet spiral. Cheating allegations started circulating, comment sections went feral, and Samuel eventually addressed the rumours himself, denying any wrongdoing. Shortly after, he deleted his social media.

Important bestie reminder though, nothing has been proven. And most of what’s floating around is speculation mixed with timelines and vibes.

Who is Hena Yang?

Outside of being labelled Samuel Lee’s ex, Hena Yang is very much her own main character. She’s a New York-based content creator with a super polished, cool-girl aesthetic, fashion, lifestyle, city energy, the whole thing.

She’s not just posting for fun either. Hena has collaborated with fashion brands, curated style picks, and popped up in YouTube videos with other creators, which tells you she’s been in the influencer space for a while.

This isn’t a random girlfriend moment, she already had an audience before Single’s Inferno fans found her.

Hena has over a million followers on TikTok, and her content fits perfectly into that aspirational-but-relatable lane. She’s giving us outfit inspo, lifestyle clips, and that effortless “I live in a cool city and know where the good coffee is” vibe.

