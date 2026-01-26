Briar Blush was hospitalised with sepsis after shocking on-air Drag Race collapse

She now has permanent damage to one of her organs

Briar Blush shockingly collapsed on-air during RuPaul’s Drag Race following some scathing criticism from Law Roach, and it turns out it was a lot more serious than what we saw.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Briar Blush revealed that she had undiagnosed pneumonia whilst filming which led to her collapse, and she was then hospitalised for sepsis.

She explained: ” Following the show, I went to the doctor. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. I was told I had walking pneumonia for weeks, which later turned into sepsis.

“The pneumonia happened during the show, sepsis happened after the show. I got very sick after filming. Athena told me I looked worse, so I went back to the doctor and ended up having sepsis.”

Briar claimed she was treated for the “wrong kind of pneumonia” with her health suddenly becoming “more dire” and leading to her being “in hospital with sepsis.”

She was in hospital for two to three days, and Briar Blush revealed that her Drag Race collapse actually resulted in her left lung being badly damaged.

She explained: ” When you’re sick that long, it can cause lasting damage to the lungs. My lung may or may not ever be the same as it was, but I’m in a much better place with my health.”

