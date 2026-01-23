Here’s why Britani swears she’ll never film with Meredith ever again on RHOSLC

During the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion part two episode, Britani Bateman broke down in tears, told the group she was “so sick of being ganged up on,” and stormed off set.

She said: “…being called bigoted, it’s not OK,” while in floods of tears. Since then, she’s taken to the airwaves on Radio Andy and shared her stance on filming with Meredith Marks in future. As Britani put it, she’s not even going to be in Meredith’s “presence” ever again, let alone film. So, let’s dig into how all this came about.

What happened between Britani and Meredith?

The blow-up centres on a claim Meredith raised at the reunion.

She accused Britani of antisemitism in connection with Britani leaving a positive review for a nail technician who was allegedly posting or saying antisemitic things online.

Britani admitted she wrote the review, but maintained she didn’t know about the alleged antisemitic content at the time.

The moment landed like a grenade because the accusation wasn’t framed as a simple misunderstanding; it was presented as something more pointed, and it quickly became the darkest turn in an already chaotic reunion hour.

Britani then became visibly emotional and ultimately stormed off the reunion stage. This all panned out after she tried to defend herself against the allegation.

Britani said she’ll never film with Meredith again

After the reunion episode aired, Britani addressed the situation in interviews, including on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio, saying she felt shocked Meredith brought it up on camera because it had been discussed and “squashed” months earlier off-camera.

Britani also said she took action once she learned about the nail tech controversy. She said that she deleted the review and even spoke to Bravo executives, claiming they told her she handled it appropriately. This is why Meredith raising it at the reunion felt like a total ambush.

And that’s the key to why Britani’s drawing such a hard boundary now. For her, this wasn’t Meredith “sharing her feelings.” It was Meredith reviving something serious for maximum impact, at the worst possible moment, in the most public way.

She said: “I’m still in a really dark place having watched that back with the rest of the world last night. I think it’s really a low blow because there’s nothing worse than accusing someone of hating a whole race of people. a whole group of people for no reason. To me, that’s what being bigoted is, it’s to hate someone before you even know them. And, I don’t hate anybody.

The RHOSLC star continued: “…So, I feel like it was the perfect diversion for her, and it makes eme made because she brought this up months prior. She used this as an excuse to be bullying me at the beginning of the season, and we hashed it out off camera.”

Britani’s current stance is blunt. She doesn’t want to share space with Meredith going forward, describing it as a boundary she won’t cross again.

She said on Radio Andy: “I won’t film with her… I won’t, I won’t, I won’t. Anyone who’s really willing to get that ugly… no. There’s nothing… I will never be in her presence again, never.”

