Meredith Marks confirms one of the RHOSLC ladies was taken to hospital with alcohol poisoning

Okay, so Meredith Marks just spilled some tea… After a heck of a lot of accusations have been thrown her way, she’s confirmed that one of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ladies ended up in hospital because of drinking, and the whole thing was kept super quiet.

She opened up about it while chatting with Tamra Judge on Two T’s in a Pod, and honestly? We’re hooked.

Monica Garcia defended Meredith Marks

So while everyone was busy coming for Meredith and questioning her relationship with alcohol, and a ton of other things, Monica Garcia stepped in like a real one.

She took to social media to shut down the rumours and made it clear that Meredith wasn’t the cast member who had ended up in hospital.

Monica basically said the accusations were being aimed at the wrong person and hinted that another Housewife had been taken to the ER after a heavy night of drinking, but didn’t want the footage shown.

Meredith confirms a castmate was taken to hospital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meredith Marks (@meredithmarks)

Sitting down with Tamra Judge, Meredith lifted the lid on some scenes we didn’t see on RHOSLC ahead of the show’s reunion.

Tamra said: “Recently, Monica Garcia came to your rescue, and she did a TikTok or something on social media basically saying you’re not the one with a drinking problem it’s somebody else on the cast who was taken to the hospital that was very vocal about not wanting production to air it or talk about it… is there truth to that?”

Meredith replied: “Um, somebody did go to the hospital that is correct. I can’t speak to whether a stomach was pumped or not because I have no idea on that part.

“But, yes, somebody was taken to the hospital from drinking, and I do find it very interesting that that is completely something that we don’t see or talk about, yet these women can make these accusations about me all season long… It’s crazy to me.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.