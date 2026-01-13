It turns out Aaron Noble was already a professional actor before appearing in Suddenly Amish?!

Aaron Noble is one of the cast members appearing on TLC’s newest show, Suddenly Amish, but it turns out he’s actually a professional actor?!

Yep, according to both his Instagram and IMDb page, he’s starred in over 15 different projects. His acting career started in 2011 with a role in the Hollywood blockbuster House of the Rising Sun where he played a character called Johnny.

He also played the lead role in 2019’s Christmas Coupon film, which is your classic Hallmark-style festive romance film.

He’s also appeared in numerous TV series such as Street Legal and Kill Devil Hands. Aaron Noble also has three upcoming projects he’s involved in, which are slated to come out after Suddenly Amish.

And it seems Aaron genuinely is skilled at his job, as he’s been nominated for multiple awards over the years and has won two of them.

At the Top Shorts Film Festival in 2023 he won the award for Honorable Mention – Ensemble. Then at Cowpokes International Film Festival in 2024 his film, Finding Nicole, won the award for Best Drama Feature.

Aaron’s profile on IMDb reads: “Aaron Noble, hailing from Michigan, grew up in a large, supportive family that nurtured his creative spirit. Surrounded by the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Midwest, Aaron developed a deep appreciation for storytelling and the arts.

“A passionate traveler, he seeks new adventures and experiences to enrich his artistic endeavors, drawing inspiration from diverse cultures and landscapes.”

It continues: “Aaron’s interests span a wide range of genres, from the emotional depths of drama to the lighthearted charm of romantic comedies and the imaginative realms of science fiction.

“With a commitment to authenticity and a zest for life, he brings energy and dedication to each role.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.