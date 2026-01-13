They’re a mixed bunch, so here’s where you can follow the cast of Suddenly Amish

We can all be nosey together

The cast of TLC’s Suddenly Amish are all hugely different, so let’s have a look at where you can follow them all on Instagram to peek inside their lives!

Matt Martin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Matt Martin (@thebeardedfilmmaker)



Matt is 34 and is a freshly divorced dad of two from Texas who currently works as an elementary school librarian. He’s appearing on the show for a spiritual reset and to rebuild his life on stronger values.

Kendra Bates

Kendra, 33, is a former dancer and content creator from California who is seeking to shed body image issues and find a more purposeful path.

Aaron Noble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Noble (@aaron_m_noble)

40 year old Aaron also happens to be an actor, alongside being a pastor’s son who has a hearing disability. He’s devoted to his principles and is drawn to the devotion of Amish life.

Ju’dah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ju’dah (@phasesofjudah)

22 year old Ju’dah is the youngest cast member on Suddenly Amish, but his Instagram is absolutely worth a follow.

Esmeralda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esmeralda. (@esmerelllda)

25 year old Esmeralda wants the stability of traditional family life, but has built her own identity around glamour and makeup. Something tells me she might struggle without them.

Billie Jo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Jo (@ms_billiejo)

Billie has been a lifelong lover of Amish culture, and has now got the chance to officially join them!

