Here’s why filming was allowed for Suddenly Amish, despite strict community rules

An exception had to be made

TLC’s newest reality show, Suddenly Amish, takes five outsiders and brings them into their tight knit Amish community. But, how exactly was filming allowed for Suddenly Amish, given their strict rules about cameras?

The majority of the Amish follow The Ordung rules, which forbid or strongly discourage pictures and videos of those in the community.

However, the community featured in Suddenly Amish have more of a progressive take, and as a result of their numbers drastically shrinking, drastic measures had to be taken.

According to Warner Brothers: “To help grow a shrinking population, a progressive group of Amish hosts and community members are taking a new approach as they invite a diverse group of English outsiders into their community in this life-changing opportunity.”

And so whilst filming is not usually permitted, the Amish featured in Suddenly Amish really are part of the community and are not actors.

