Meredith finally speaks out about the Seth Mark cheating rumours ahead of RHOSLC reunion

Meredith Marks has never been shy about protecting her peace and her marriage.

But after RHOSLC season six served up fresh whispers about Seth Marks and a mysterious New York dinner, the internet went full detective mode.

Now, with the three-part reunion kicking off on January 13, 2026, Meredith is finally addressing the chatter head-on, receipts and all.

From castmate side-eyes to TikTok-fuelled rumours, this is one storyline that refuses to stay “off limits.” So what sparked the speculation, and what has Meredith said since it aired? Let’s break it down before Andy Cohen starts the awkward questions.

Meredith addresses *that* New York dinner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two Ts In A Pod (@two.ts.inapod)

Appearing on Tamra Judge’s Two T’s in a Pod podcast this January, Meredith shone a light on the accusations made about her marriage during RHOSLC.

Tamra said: “I was very shocked during the season finale when Bronwyn brought up the dinner with another woman with Seth.

“Now, Bronwyn was the one who made it quite clear that husbands and children are off limits, but yet she held onto this information… which I find it hard to believe, only because Bronwyn can’t keep a secret for five seconds, and she’s saying she held onto it for five months.”

Merdedith then weighed in: “What’s interesting about all this is, you know, everyone’s like ‘you got so silent in the car’, it’s because I was very surprised, I was very shocked by what was going on.

“And, it’s a double standard. Don’t talk about her marriage, but I’m going to talk about someone else’s.

“What she said we talked about that night was partial truths, not full truths, and what she is saying happened in New York is a partial truth. I have a text from her own husband, who was there, saying it was very clearly a business dinner, and there were four men there. Did she forget that part?”

Meredith totally clears up Seth’s cheating rumours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meredith Marks (@meredithmarks)

In defence of her 30-year-long marriage, Meredith goes on: “The funny thing is, it was a restaurant I’d never been to, and it ends up that I went there with Seth after, I was like ‘take me to this restaurant’.

“It ends up, the owner of that restaurant was the Maitre d’ at Skalnatella for decades, where I went with my family for decades. So, he remembered Seth being in there, and we had a whole conversation. But, I was like ‘yeah, he was here on a business dinner with all these guys’ and Todd said the same thing. So, I mean, go ask Todd, go ask Diego, like come on.”

She later added some info to cement the fact that she and Seth are just fine. Meredith said: “We never even saw a fallout scene between me and my husband after these accusations were made.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.