Kendra Bates from Suddenly Amish had a very raunchy lifestyle before the show

Kendra Bates is one of the cast members on TLC’s new show, Suddenly Amish, and prior to the show she led quite a raunchy life!

Kendra has had an incredible career as a successful dancer and actress, so let’s have a look at everything she’s done!

Been a dancer on stage during huge DJ sets

Kendra has performed as an on-stage dancer for multiple musicians, including Slander, who have over one million followers on Instagram.

She also performed at Factory 93, and even performed as MEGAN, that creepy doll during the Billboard Awards last year!

There are also reports she was previously on OnlyFans, however upon searching her name it seems her account has been deleted and is no longer active.

She has acted in various commercials

Alongside her dancing, Kendra has also started branching out into commercials for various brands.

Performed for Cirque Berzerk

Cirque Berzerk provides high end circus style entertainment for brands and big events, with Kendra regularly working with them in some wild looking outfits.

She now gets invited to fancy brand trips

And it seems Kendra Bates is building her own personal brand too, as she was recently invited VS Pink X LA Cowgirls pop up, and after Suddenly Amish I’m sure her influencer career will only take off even more.

She emotionally posted about finding God at the end of last year

Presumably following for Suddenly Amish finished, Kendra made an emotional post to mark her baptism. She wrote: “I prayed every day for three months for something bigger and better than myself.

“Three months ago I walked into @zoechurchla a complete skeptic with zero faith. It’s amazing how much change God can do in three months if you let him.

“I prayed that I find my community, I prayed that I find my faith family, I prayed to get more connected with my church and I prayed to help me serve more to help others around me.”

