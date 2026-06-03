They’ve been spotted holding hands, so who is Andy Cohen’s new boyfriend Kevin Sobieski?

Andy Cohen has been spotted out and about with his rumoured new boyfriend Kevin Sobieski, but who actually is he? Let’s find out!

According to his LinkedIn, Kevin currently works as in Portfolio Operations at TPG and has been in his role for just over two years. Working in New York, Kevin shared: “Member of General Management (generalist) function within TPG Capital’s Portfolio Ops team, focusing primarily on Healthcare investments.”

Andy Cohen and his boyfriend Source: deuxmoi pic.twitter.com/9awhG0duc6 — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@HousewivesHub) June 3, 2026



And Andy Cohen certainly doesn’t have to worry about his new boyfriend Kevin Sobieski being after his wealth, as it seems he’s made quite the money pot through various jobs in finance. He previously worked as a Portfolio Operating Executive for MacAndrews & Forbes, and as a Senior Manager at Bain & Company. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a BBA in Finance and did a semester abroad in Copenhagen and even got an MBA from Harvard Business School. What, like it’s hard?

His Instagram is currently private, but he does have over 6k followers, I wonder if Andy is one of them..

Prior to dating Andy Cohen, Kevin who is 42, dated the Oscar winning composer Benj Pasek. Andy and Kevin seem to have first met in 2020 after they both participated in a Covid fundraiser called Saturday Night Seder.

An alleged friend of Kevin revealed more about their romance to DeuxMoi, claiming: “He is a GREAT guy and Andy is super lucky to be with such a gem.”

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