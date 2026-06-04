Trinity quit her job to go on Love Island USA, so who is she on the outside?

Trinity daringly quit her job to go on Love Island USA, at just 23 years old. She saw the opportunity to get her man and her bag, and leave, and that’s fair. She’s a model and makeup artist from Virginia who “loves love,” but it hasn’t been easy because she was heartbroken once.

Basically, she kept taking the guy back when she was just 18 years old, which is “where the baddie in her was born”. Trinity previously worked at a hardware store before the villa, where people would ask her about plumbing and measuring, which was not her bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinity <3 (@soootrini)

She likes a hard-working man, and the “lovey golden retriever” is her type. “I need you in a warehouse, I need a nine to five,” Trinity revealed. And it’s not even like she’s only on there for influencer partnerships, because she’s already doing collabs and getting PR!

Trinity has over 53K followers on Instagram alone, where she posts her travels to the likes of Dubai and New York, as well as food and drinks with the girlies. Beauty and lifestyle is what she’s most passionate about, and she’s ready to date outside of her hometown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinity <3 (@soootrini)

“I’m from a small town. You could be dating someone and that might be your second cousin or something. Ew,” she said in her intro video. Trinity currently has a small TikTok account with no videos as of yet, but her profile goes by the handle @hotrichblackgirl.

She’s the youngest contestant on the show this season, but already “gets what she wants” and describes herself as “stylish, bossy and pretty” on her socials. Just a few months before Love Island USA, Trinity took a wholesome trip to Miami!

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